Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said as moulders and builders of nations, women across the globe deserve recognition and commendation.

The governor stated this, yesterday, in a goodwill message at the second National Women’s Conference in Osogbo.

He described women’s role in leadership as booster to the sustainable development of a nation.

Oyetola maintained that women in Osun are given a pride of place as government is conscious of their rights, capacity and welfare, adding that Osun is a gender sensitive state.

He noted that the administration has, in the last ten months, been supportive of women by giving them soft loans to float small scale businesses adding that women are also being mobilised to participate in politics as this is key to their involvement in the development of the state.

Wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo Osinbajo, who was the keynote speaker, described women as vanguards of development, saying their role in the achievement of sustainable development and national unity could not be over-emphasised.

She called on Nigerian women to rise up to the societal needs by being supportive to their husbands in the quest to move the nation forward.

Wife of the governor, Kafayat, said OSUNWA has created a platform for the wives of government officials to meet and deliberate on the development of the state, adding that the association has registered its footprint in developmental and empowerment projects in the state.