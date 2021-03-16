By Vivian Onyebukwa

Women are the pioneers of every nation. The varieties of roles the women assume in society are numerous. According to a report of Secretary-General of United Nations, António Guterres, women constitute 50 per cent of human resources. Women are the key to sustainable development and quality of life in the family and society at large. They play the role of wife, mother, leader, manager of family income. They also perform the role of partner, organiser, administrator, director, re-creator, disburser, economist, disciplinarian, teacher, health officer, and more.

However, women face so many challenges in life. The challenges are absolutely enormous in every aspect of their lives, globally. From education to healthcare, the right to have logistical protection from violence, rape, and abuse. Also, top socio-economic issues faced by women include lack of financial empowerment, poverty, lack of access to quality education, insecurity, and political problems.

In commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, with the theme: “Women In Leadership: Achieving on Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,” wife of the President, Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in her goodwill message to women, stated that the day offers yet another opportunity for humanity to review and reflect progress made on issues of women and girls.

She described the theme of this year’s event as a strong call to appreciate the efforts of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic: “COVID-19 has had a huge impact on women; disrupted education and careers, lost jobs, descent into poverty, and proliferation of domestic violence. Many have also died or suffered due to lack of access to basic information on the pandemic, It is therefore important, not just to continue spreading the message of the COVID-19 protocol, but to remember and support those who have been affected negatively by the pandemic in one way or another.”

The First Lady noted that women and girls in Nigeria have continued to suffer abduction in the hands of insurgents and bandits. And, as a mother, she shares the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families: “I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriage.”

She, therefore, called on all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring these abductions to an end and to assure us that girls are safe anywhere they may find themselves.

She expressed her wishes to women all over the world for their resilience, hard work, and commitment to the progress of humanity.

The First Lady is not alone in the fight against the plight of women in Nigeria. The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in a press briefing to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, she advocated that one-third of all elective positions should be contested by women in party structures as well as inclusion of more women in leadership positions. Dame Tallen, who was the Deputy Governor of Plateau state, revealed that in several meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari, including leading a delegation of Nigerian women across party lines and other walks of life, late last year, some of the requests were the need to address the issue of quota and Affirmative Action in the appointment of women in public office. Part of the request is that one-third of all elective positions be reserved only to be contested by women in the party structure, as applicable in many African countries, such as Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa. So, as the giant of Africa, Nigeria should take the lead in this respect. “As the Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, I am elated to witness a renewed commitment by this present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to redress the persistent disparity in participation of men and women in decision making positions.

Also reacting on the issue of challenges facing women, Barr. Ngozi Ogbolu, immediate past chairperson, of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, Lagos State branch, decried the situation where women are regarded as the weaker sex whose primary domain is the home and child rearing when it comes to relationships. This, she said, is also reflected in the upbringing of the children within the family so that right from childhood, the male and female children are fully conscious of the difference between them. She mentioned the situation where the male child plays outside while the female stays indoors to help with chores.

Ogbolu equally referred to Article 7 of the Protocol to the Charter on Human and Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa which, provides for both parties of a marriage to enjoy equal rights within and after the marriage, in issues of custody and access to an equitable share of the joint property deriving from the marriage, but this is not the case: “Three forms of marriages are recognized in Nigeria – Customary, Islamic and Marriage under the Act. The reality of women married under Customary and Islamic law has not yet been affected by the protocol. A woman married under customary law is entitled to be provided with a home by her husband as long as the marriage subsists. She is also entitled to use her husband’s property but cannot dispose of it as her own. The right to be provided with a house by her husband terminates upon divorce. Upon divorce, a woman married under customary law has no claim over a house jointly owned with her husband. Her position is not helped by the provisions of the Matrimonial Causes Act in respect of maintenance and settlement of property, which expressly excludes the application of its provisions to marriages under customary and Islamic law. However in the case of women married under the Act, where she is able to produce documents showing she made a contribution to the property, she is entitled to the part of the property commensurate to her contribution. Many women are denied custody and access to their children. Among those under Islamic law, child marriage is still prevalent”.

The state of low level of education and consequent exclusion of women from wage-earning economic activities is also worrisome. According to Ogbolu, most women in Nigeria are poor: “Politics everywhere particularly, Nigeria is a game of money and influence which most women do not possess. Women do not have an easy access to loans or company shares, landed property as men.

“Politics, organizational structure of political parties is another. The main decision-making arm of any political party is the executive council and it is rare to have a woman or women amongst them. Political activities are generally conducted in a manner more suitable to men. In other words, the political arena is more men friendly. For instance the venue and circumstances of most caucus meetings do not favour women because of their roles as mothers and wives. Such meetings are usually held at midnight,” she said.

Another issue raised by Ogbolu is the branding of women as “the weaker sex”. This has resulted to a strong inferiority complex in most women. “They have accepted the lie that men are better suited for politics and this has made them so timid to take up leadership positions and are not quite willing to vote for their fellow women who are bold enough to take the step. This may be termed jealousy, envy and role conflict.”

“Politics, thuggery and intimidation has made some women refer to politics as a dirty game and therefore, would prefer not to venture into it. Politics has become a do or die affair. Incidences of assassination of political opponents, has made some women to view politics as too rough for them. Nigerian women should no longer accept the oppressive tendencies of the men. They should come out en mass and contest every contestable election from the councillors to the presidency. If they fail, they should get up and not give up”.

Dr Janefrancis Duru, Founder, Gender Care Initiative (GCI), an Non Governmental Organisation interested in health, reproductive health, gender, gender based violence and women empowerment, and entrepreneurial development, in her opinion listed many challenges affecting women in Nigeria. They include poor health, lack of financial empowerment, gender-based violence, discriminatory employment practices, poverty, lack of access to quality education, gender inequality. These challenges, she said, threaten the very existence of women, hinder their capabilities and distract them from pursuing sustainable human development.

She noted gender-based violence as very prevalent in the country. “Thirty-five per cent of women in Nigeria have experienced gender-based violence. This implies that one in every three (1 in 3) Nigerian women has suffered physical and/or sexual violence. According to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of women between ages 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence while 9% have experienced sexual violence. Further, 36% of once married Nigerian women have suffered spousal violence.

“Female genital mutilation (FGM) is also prevalent in Nigeria with at least 20% of Nigerian women between ages 15 and 49 being circumcised as of 2018.”