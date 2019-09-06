The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has urged female town planners to come up with ideas that would aid FCT Administration in the development of satellite towns in line with its founding fathers.

Aliyu made the call when Women in Planning, FCT Chapter, paid her a congratulatory visit on her appointment Minister of State FCT on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Abuja.

In her response, the minister identified female town planners as veritable tools for infrastructure development in any given society. She stressed the need for the speedy development of the satellite towns with a view to reducing pressure on the infrastructures in the city centre.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of Women in Planning, FCT Chapter, Mrs Morenike Babalola, advocated for a review of the FCT Development Plan to address issues of resettlement hindering effective planning and development of the territory.

Babalola also called for the establishment of the Association of Women in Planning of Nigeria, for effective coordination, control and management of female planners.