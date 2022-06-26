From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), has lamented the poor representation of women in politics and governance.

The Executive Director of GSAI, Adaora Onyechere, stated this at a two-day collaborative media engagement for development inclusivity and accountability project, held yesterday in Abuja.

The event, which had the theme, ‘Capacity Building for Reporters and Editors on Media Independence to Promote Women’s Economic Inclusion and Gender Accountability in Governance’, was supported by the MacArthur Foundation and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Onyechere wondered why issues regarding the development of women have been downplayed since 1999, even with the flurry of qualified female folks proving their mettle in different strata of life.

She stated that women at the grassroots largely feel the bite of marginalisation and poverty.

Onyechere, however, implored the media and civil society organisations to sufficiently project gender inclusion in their dealings and reportage in order to prod policymakers to act, accordingly.