For theatregoers, it was really an exciting experience during Easter as Doyenne Circle’s musical, Ada The Country returned to stage

The enthralling play came alive from April 15-18, 2022 at Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos. Written and executive produced by Marian Ogaziechi, the all female cast Ada The Country focuses on the power of the Nigerian woman; her autonomy, resourcefulness, and might.

It tells the story of Ada, the lead character, played by Kate Henshaw, who loses her 9-month-old daughter and property in a fire, incident, which she barely survives herself. The traumatic experience sends her into depression but with the support of women across different generations, who have been through such harrowing experiences, she is able to walk through a process of restoration.

Directed by Kemi Lala Akindoju and written by award-winning writer, poet and performer, Titilope Sonuga, Ada The Country features veterans and rising stars of Nollywood, who brought all their talents to stage, ranging from music, acting to dancing.