From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Women of Ikabigbo community, in Uzairue Kingdom, Etsako West local government area of Edo state, yesterday, asked herdsmen occupying their community to leave saying their presence has caused them more harm than good.

The women, in their hundreds, took their protest to the palace of the traditional ruler, Chief Braimah Alegeh, to register their displeasure over wanton destruction of crops and farmland.

The spokesperson for the women, Mrs Rose Ekhalumhe, said the herdsmen have destroyed their farmlands and crops with their cattle.

“They want to create hunger for us. They would enter our cassava farm, uproot the cassava to feed their cattle and the cattle would destroy the remaining. Yam barns are not spared in the destruction by herdsmen and their cattle.

“We are now afraid to go to the farm because many of us have been beaten up and injured by herdsmen for daring to ask them to stop the destruction of our crops and farmland.