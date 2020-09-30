Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Women from four communities of Nkpoghoro, Ugwuenu,Ohaisu and Itim,in Afikpo North local area of Ebonyi have protested against the incessant destruction of their farms by herdsmen living in the area.

The women numbering hundreds who marched through the major roads in the area, carried sticks and drew marks on their faces and bodies with native chalks, called on the governments to immediately call the herders to order.

The women who also marched to the Afikpo North council Headquarters lamented that the destruction of their farm lands and streams which were the major sources of water in the area was on the increase and called on the state and federal governments to intervene before the matter snowballed into killings.

One of their leaders, Madam Ogwu Idume, said ‘’several efforts have been made previously through discussions with the head of the Hausa/Fulani community in Afikpo with no results’’

Addressing the protesters, Chairman of Afikpo North local Government Area, Oby Oko-enyi, represented by the Coordinator of Afikpo North Development Centre, Mrs.Amuche Otunta Godwin, appealed for calm, adding that violence would not resolve the matter.

She urged the women to stop further protests on the matter, assuring them that the government would wade into the matter and address their complaints as soon as possible.

‘’I appreciate your peaceful protest and commend your courage and efforts.

“But I charge to toe the path of peace and calm. Go home and stop further protests,because the government will soon look into your complaints,” she said.