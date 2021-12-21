The Leah Foundation has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his alleged failure to address killings in the North West and other parts of the country.

Speaking in Jos, Plateau State, yesterday, during a protest in solidarity with women in the North West over persistent killings in the region, President of the foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu, alleged that President Buhari seemed to have run out of ideas in tackling security challenges that have claimed hundred of lives across the nation.

The women who came out holding placards with inscriptions, “No to rape, Free Leah Sharibu, Stop school abduction, Free all our girls, Stop the injustice against women” said enough of the killings, rape and abduction of women in the region.

Puldu said the protest was held in solidarity with women in the North West crying daily and protesting the killings of their children and spouses while their daughters were being raped and abducted by bandits.

“If we don’t expect anything better from President Muhammadu Buhari, if he is incapable of addressing the current security challenges, then he should give way. If truly Buhari does not have the capacity to handle the security of this country, he should resign, he shouldn’t wait to be impeached, he should resign and leave. The insecurity has engulfed the entire country and all we hear from government is that they are on top of the situation, we are very tired of this situation. What is happening to our girls, what is happening to our women, and what is happening to our school children is very pathetic and it is unacceptable.”

She called on the international community to wade into the security challenge in Nigeria as it is women and children that bore the brunt.

“We want the entire world to know that Nigeria is still very insecure, especially the United States Government who recently removed Nigeria from the list of particular concern. I don’t see the basis of removing Nigeria from the list when the insecurity is heightening, we want to tell the entire world that we are dying on daily basis and President Buhari is not on top of the situation. We want to call on the entire women in Nigeria to raise up; do not sit down until you are affected. We should stand up and cry out together in solidarity with other parts of the country, whether it is muslim women that are killed or Christian women.”

Ambassador Rotha Jahota decried the worsening security situation in the country and urged the Federal Government and Northern Governors Forum (NGF) to take proactive measures to address it.

“Government is always telling us that they are on top of security in Nigeria and we have not seen any evidence that it is on top of the situation. Our women are dying and our children are still in captivity and no effort is being made to secure them. We are out today to cry with out sisters in the North West. Most of our women in North West are in the captivity of armed bandits, they don’t want us to call them terrorists, we are tired of hearing armed bandits under the disguise of terrorism. Government should come out with new measure of tackling insecurity or resign and give way.”

Pastor Esther Fahmicit Lagang who lamented the manner women were killed and young girls raped and abducted in the North West and North Central called on the Federal Government to address the situation.

She called on the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, to think outside the box and come out with new strategies in securing the north from bandits.