From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

women leaders in Oro kingdom in Irepodun Local Government Area of Oyo State yesterday trooped out en mass to the palace of Oloro of Oro to protest the invasion of Oroland by estranged herdsmen from Igangan/ Igboho axis in Oyo State.

The women representing various communities across Oroland pointed out in their presentation before Oloro in Council that they are scared of harbouring Fulani/Bororo herdsmen in the locality because of their proven nefarious activities, which included kidnapping, maiming of lives of innocent citizens, robberies and destructions of farms.

The spokesperson for the women, Madam Theresa Omipidan disclosed that the native women have resolved to leave their homes if their requests to send the invaders packing from the land were not met.

Responding, the Oloro of Oroland, Oba Rafiu Oyelaran said the meeting between his Chiefs, the leaders of Fulani/ Bororo , concerned community leaders and security personnel was to proffer lasting solutions to the agitations of the women and other citizens with a view to ensuring security of lives of people living in his domain.

He explained that the site where the expelled herdsmen from Igangan/ Igboho located three days ago was part of Koshoni farmland, Okerimi Oro which has been earmarked for cassava plantation in the coming wet season.