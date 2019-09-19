Groups of women, yesterday, marched to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to protest the killing of young women in hotels in the state.

The women, who were dressed in black called for an end to the situation.

Eight young women have been confirmed murdered in different hotels in the past two months in the state.

The bodies of the ladies were said to have been found in similar conditions – strangled and with a white piece of cloth tied around their necks.

The protesters said everybody, including sex workers, “deserve the right to life and should not be killed in such a gruesome manner.”

A similar protest was staged on Monday by a group of women at the police headquarters in the state.

Addressing the protesters, Chucks Enwonwu, deputy commissioner of police, asked them to educate other women to desist from prostitution as it makes them easy targets to prey on.

His remarks, however, did not go down well with Nigerians who criticised him for “describing the victims as prostitutes.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike, has assured that security agents were working to ensure the killings stop, and the perpetrators made to face the wrath of the law.