The Nigerian Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) has been urged to help create more sensitisation to shun violence against women to enable them exercise their right to vote and be voted for in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya, MD of Women Radio 91.7 during an advocacy visit to NAWOJ Lagos State chapter emphasised the need for all to ensure that the 2019 general elections were peaceful and non-violent to increase women’s participation.

She affirmed the need to create an enabling, peaceful political space for every eligible woman to vote and be voted for. Okewale Sonaiya seized the opportunity to call for support for female candidates vying for various positions to be given more visibility on television, radio and newspapers by reporting their activities.

Okewale Sonaiya said with the support of UNwomen, tracking incidences of electoral violence against women in 2019 elections would be a priority and called on NAWOJ to support.

In her response, Sekinah Lawal, Chairperson, NAWOJ Lagos State chapter attested to the impact the media plays in reporting election and the important role of women in the media. Lawal emphasised that NAWOJ would support the NoToViolenceAgainstWomen campaign through sensitisation and enlightenment to women on what to do before, during and after the election because with proper information they would be able to take the right decisions. Lawal assured Women Radio that NAWOJ would use the opportunity to give publicity to female candidates in the media.

NAWOJ members present on the occasion were Faoziyah, Salako-Sanni of Bond FM, Kikelomo Oduyebo of LTV , Dr. Grace Achum, publisher of Business Plus magazine and Ifejola Otun of Ministry of Information, NAWOJ Secretary.

Women Radio 91.7 with support from UNWomen continues in her advocacy for Nigerians to shun violence against Women in 2019 elections and to vote for women to increase their leadership and political empowerment.