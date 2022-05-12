From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Gifted entrepreneur and hospitality expert, Adenike Isi Adeeko, has said that most women are scared of nightlife businesses due to its involvements.

The entrepreneur made this disclosure at the debut edition of her Ibiza party held at Tiki Cultures, in Abuja.

The party was for house and amapiano music lovers, to meet and have a great time together.

She said “Few women are in nightlife business because it is tasking mentally, financially, and there are so many odds stacked against us.

“Women have to work thrice as hard as men in the nightlife business to become successful”

“We had the afro-Caribbean party the last time to celebrate our roots. The world is a global village now, and amongst us are so many Caribbean with deep rooted African culture, we at Tiki cultures decided to celebrate with friends and people around Abuja.

Speaking on what inspired her to hospitality business, she said “First, I like to party. Secondly, I realised a few years ago that people in this city are not used to celebrating themed parties, I decided to fill that void and the people are loving it.”

On her challenges, Isi said “we need more collaborations, these parties are quite expensive to plan and execute. We work with Decorators, event planners, DJs, Media set up, Publicity, Costumes, and many more expenses go into these parties. Having more collaborations will really take the financial stress off us, to create more of this”.