In a bid to stem the current tide of public display of nudity and immorality among youths in Nigeria, the National Council of Women Societies and the National Council for Arts and Culture have decided to embark on far -reaching youth sensitisation initiatives.

Both councils met at the headquarters of NCAC in Abuja with a common resolve aimed at redirecting the drift to moral decadence especially among young women which they both agreed was getting out of hand. Speaking during the meeting, attended by several media outfits, the national president of NCWS, Dr. Laraba Shoda who led members of her executive, condemned the upsurge in public display of nudity citing the recent video spectacle of near-naked girls dancing in full public glare inside a transparent van in Lagos. She described another scenario where a young lady walked into a mall completely naked lamenting such indecent behaviours by females particularly, negates the very essence of our culture which promotes the dignity of the African woman. Dr. Shoda said there was the need to create television program with good cultural content unlike what obtains now just as she extolled NCAC for taking the lead in the campaign against the debasement of the African culture which according to her promotes high moral values amongst young women.

On his part, NCAC Director-General, Otunba Segun Runsewe said the partnership of interest between the Women Societies and NCAC will signal a new dawn in the crusade against cultural degeneration and foreign erosion of our culture. Runsewe was upbeat that with the NCWS speaking up and with the new found collaboration with the NCAC, the time has come to nip the menace in the bud in order to avert another crisis in the country. He informed Nigerians that his council is working on legislation with the National Assembly to curb the negative trend of public nudity while also packaging a culture-friendly television program to excite the youths with the hope of reestablishing our esteemed cultural values of time past. The director general decorated the women with NCAC pinups thereby conferring on them the status of cultural ambassadors of Nigeria.