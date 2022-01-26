Women across Nigeria, yesterday, gathered in Abuja for a solidarity walk in support of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who they said has all it takes to be the country’s president after President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The women are members of over 600 groups across the six geopolitical zones of the country, and across key sectors, including non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, Nollywood, market women, as well as top women entrepreneurs, stormed the Department of Arts and Culture Exhibition Pavilion, to give their support for the governor.

The women, under the umbrella of Women United for Yahaya Bello (WUYABEL), after their solidarity walk, tagged: “One million women march for Yahaya Bello,” maintained that they were ready to put their weights behind the governor and prove that the era of what they described as ‘bread and butter’ politics was over in Nigeria.

Stamping their call for a Bello presidency, the women took turns to address newsmen, while calling on the Federal Government to introduce relief measures to alleviate the pains of the masses, who they said were suffering under harsh economic conditions.

President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Vera Ndanusa, said the huge crowd that participated in the march was an evidence that “whenever you empower a woman, you reap the benefits many times over.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to her, women empowerment should be top priority for the Nigeria government.

Ace Nollywood actress, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, who led many other stars, including Ayo Adesanya, Dupe Jaiyesinmi, Rose Odika, Lanre Hassan (Mama Awero) and Madam Kofo, to the event, referred to the commendation by the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Taylor.

She said the Liberian vice president acknowledged Bello’s strides, adding that Nigerian women must support a governor that had shown them massive support.

Mogaji urged the Federal Government to pay more attention to the needs of women.