PHILIP NWOSU

The need for women to be encouraged to join in rebuilding the country and ensure economic growth has been emphasised.

According to the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed “Women’s forward and meaningful participation makes economies more dynamic, peace agreements more durable, governance and inclusive societies much more resilient.”

She explained during a programme organised by Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organisation focused on empowering and developing professional, that a girl’s education contributes to remaking the world, especially from the economy to the environment and society at large.

She insisted that women must be included in all spheres just as it is being done at the United Nations, urging participants to be ethical. “stick to what is right and do the right thing always”.

The convener of the conference, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola in her address said: “women and men need to work in unison for collaborative growth and success in our nation.

“The old adage says that if you want to move fast, move alone but if you want to go far, you need to move with people. This year’s theme fully echoes the power of collectivity, the power of networking, the power of social gatherings and communities, the power of not walking alone.

“We want to keep encouraging each other to walk together and cross bridges and challenges that hinder our progress and inclusion across sectors”.

Mrs. Oyagbola also congratulated the 30 outgoing mentees from the WIN with WISCAR Mentoring program and welcomed the incoming 2020 stream of mentees.

The event took which held at the MUSON Center, and was centred round the theme: ‘I DO NOT WALK ALONE’, with the UN Deputy Secretary emphasizing the importance of sisterhood, solidarity and community.

She said that the of value of family, friendship, mentors, community, partnerships and a strong support network to achieve career goals and be successful needs to be emphasized.

WISCAR is a not for profit organisation founded in 2008 to help address the need for women to be better represented, empowered and developed as professionals in the workplace. WISCAR is focused on Goal 5 of the SDGs- gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls The aim is to achieve 50:50 representations in both the public and private sector for national growth and development. WISCAR has successfully graduated over 300 young professional women from its rigorous 12month structured WIN with WISCAR mentoring Programme. It has also developed and impacted thousands (8000+)young and aspiring women and men through its various programs.

