By Vivian Onyebukwa

The managing director of WhiteRose International Group, Ayobami Kareem, has tasked Nigerian women to acquire skills in male-dominated professions to break the bias.

Having risen through the ranks to become a leader herself, she stated that, for women to walk in a male-dominated terrain to bridge occupational gender gap, they need to work twice as hard to gain the professional respect of their male colleagues.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ayobami, who has found herself in a male-dominated profession, noted that women cannot help but notice the deep-seated gender bias prevalent across Nigerian industries.

She explained her perseverance as a woman who intends to breakthrough the glass ceiling in a sector where there were just a few in the profession.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She spoke at the launch of Camelot Mews by WhiteRose, a fine selection of one-bedroom flats, two-bedroom flats and four-bedroom semi-detached units. The luxury housing estate, located in the a rich neighbourhood, is the big deal in the Lagos property scene right now. It was a colourful open house programme, which took place in Lekki, Lagos.

She said: “In a world where over 80 per cent are men and an industry highly dominated by men, it is rare to find women taking charge, but women must break the bias through training and innovation.”

She stated the need for women to be innovative, especially with technical skills and real estate expertise in a profession dominated by males.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .