By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Participants at the Women Redeemed Conference, held recently, were urged to engage in political and socio-economic activities that would directly and indirectly touch lives, especially the younger generation.

The convener of Arise Women Conference, Siju Iluyomade, during the conference titled, “I Choose Life”, said that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the normal way of life in 2020 that needed to be restored by all stakeholders, including women.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

She stated that Africa was jealously protected by God and prevented corpses from littering the streets as it was predicted by some people.

She said: “Our nation needs us now. We must raise up a future and succeeding generations that will turn this country around for good. We must train our children to work hard and get positive results.”

On protection against the virus, she said: “Arise is leading the way in this regard. There is an urgent need for everyone to get vaccinated so that we can effectively break the chain of person-to-person transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

“At this conference, Arise in partnership with the Lagos State Government has opened up the Arise COVID-19 vaccination centre. We will continue be at the forefront of health care delivery to the most vulnerable people. We encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated right now. If we do not restrain the virus, all sectors of our economy will continue to suffer and consequently affect our well-being.”

She called on the women to choose life and stay healthy as they go about their daily activities.

According to her, the Lagos State government made available a vaccination centre at the programme, while she called on the women to make use o the opportunity.

The conference, which was held virtually, called on women to be fully involved in reviving the economy of the country.

The speakers charged women to venture into the production of locally-made goods and build more indigenous brands and industries.

She said: “As women, we can further ensure that these locally-made goods are used in our homes. Nigeria has a high population. Let’s put these numbers to good use to enhance our economy.

“Also, we can begin to export our products out of our shores. Our goods and services must be of international standard, competing favourably with imported ones. The economic life of this nation can be transformed by actively engaging our women.”

Iloyomade also stated that Arise has made giant strides in areas of health, women and community empowerment with focus on 12 pillars out of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

She also said: “As Covid-19 crisis has caused significant disruptions to many homes, the ‘Arise Pink Bucket’ which contains food items has helped to reduce economic hardship on low-income families in different villages across Nigeria that Arise has visited.”

In the area of health, Iluyomade said that the way forward was preventive health care, urging women to bring the awareness to all their communities.

In her remarks at the occasion, wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, said women should renew the right spirit in them, adding that women should be an example to others by loving their neighbours as themselves.

Lauding Arise for organising the event, Mrs. Hamzat said: “The message is clear. This is for us to wake up from our slumber. As women, we can all be spiritual revival as we pray for our family, state and our nation.”

The First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, said that women economic empowerment was a process of achieving equal access and control over economic resources for the benefit of all citizens.

“Empowerment of Women means developing them more as individuals who are politically active and independent to make intelligent contributions to the scheme of things.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said: “Never give up on your dreams. Have a goal and acquire the skill and educational certificate you need for your goal.

“In a male-dominated world, you have to work as hard as your counterparts. You have to work as a mother and as a wife.

“If you want to move forward, the role of your spouse is important. If your spouse stops you, you may not attain your goal.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .