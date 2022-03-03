From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigerian women have threatened to occupy the National Assembly until all gender bills in the constitution amendment exercise are reconsidered.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday night attended by over 200 civil society organisations and the media, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, lawyer and rights activist, demanded an urgent meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly to reconsider the gender bills.

She said Nigerian women would also use the #NigerianWomenOccupyNASS; #BreakPoliticalBias and #BreakConstitutionBias to push the demands on social media.

Akiyode-Afolabi, who described what happened at the National Assembly on Tuesday as sad, said women would no longer take the discrimination against them lying low.

She said the protest would also take place across the various states of the federation, but the outcome of meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly would determine the shape of what would happen at the state levels.

She urged the media to support the women, saying the mobilisation had started with several women and organisations within and outside Abuja overwhelmingly backing the protest.

The statement read: “Nigeria women are disappointed and aggrieved at the actions of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) today Tuesday March 1, 2022 when they denied women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the gender bills.

“NASS has spoken loud and clear that they do not want progress for society, for mothers, aunties, sisters, wives, and for daughters. It is particularly sad that in a month globally dedicated to celebrating women worldwide, our NASS has chosen to deny women basic human rights. These are rights enjoyed by every Nigerian except women. The proposed gender bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills that were all rejected are Bills targeted at addressing the current gender imbalance across the legislative arm of governments across the country whilst reducing the under-representation of women in political office. The men of the 9th NASS have reinforced the discrimination and political bias against women as enshrined in the 1999 constitution by denying citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (While it allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship), denying Nigerian women indigeneity through marriage, denying 35 per cent appointed positions for women and settling for 20 per cent, denying women affirmative action in party administration and leadership, denying specific seats for women in the National Assembly.

“The men of the 9th NASS by their actions have taken us backwards. Their actions undermine the importance and relevance of women’s contribution to the governance of Nigeria including the key role women play to bring victory to political parties in elections at all levels across the country. They also voted against diaspora voting!

“Nigerian women therefore demand that all gender bills be reconsidered. Ultimately, our demands will benefit not just women but Nigeria as a whole. “More women in governance will only bring progress, and respect for Nigeria in the committee of nations. We cannot, in 2022, be negotiating the rights of women and the sanctity of the dignity of girls. We call on the National Assembly to re-present these Bills as a matter of urgency and ensure that they are passed.”