From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, yesterday, described women as the most reliable allies whose roles cannot be undermined in the country’s politics.

He stated this at the maiden Edo North APC women’s conference, in Iyamho, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, organised by the women’s wing of the party.

Oshiomole, while stressing that women are known to be more committed and loyal to both the candidate and the party, added that women support is needed if one wants to go far in Nigerian politics, especially when one is seeking for a political position.

The former governor who recently declared his intention to contest the Edo North Senate seat, commended the women for coming out from their shells to seek political relevance and hold political offices in the country.

Earlier, the Edo State APC Woman Leader, Dame Omua-Okpaku, said the women’s conference is timely and pungent, explaining that some of the issues to be raised and debated at the conference will also have bearing on the rights and privileges of women being currently discussed in the National Assembly.