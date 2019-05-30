Nigeria women’s Basketball League veteran and 2018 MVP, Nkem Akaraiwe has advocated for more games and publicity for the women’s league.

As part of efforts to improve the sport and increase its awareness, Akaraiwe argued that it was important for the organisers to consider the possibility of adding more games to the season’s fixtures, as well as introducing more tournaments.The 2018 League champion told Sports247 that players will benefit from an extended window; that’s currently irregular.

She also advocated for more publicity for the women’s game, the introduction of more tournaments, including the 3×3 basketball events.

“The number of games can be increased and more championships, more tournaments to play to help players improve; the knowledge and skills,” Akaraiwe explained.

“They can also improve the publicity of the game, so that more Nigerians can know about basketball, even the 3×3 can help promote Basketball in Nigeria.”