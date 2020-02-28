FAME Foundation, a gender based Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, commemorates the International Women’s Day with a conference titled, ‘Women and Sports Dialogue’ which will take place on March 4, 2020 at the Exhibition Pavilion in Abuja.

The Dialogue is one of the line-ups of a two-days sports events put together by the organization to mark the significance of the day and to celebrate the women.

Technocrats, experts, academics and relevant stakeholders will converge on the day in two different panels.

First panel is titled, ‘For female athletes to succeed at Tokyo Olympics and beyond’, while the second panel is, ‘Sports Governance: Efficacy of Transparency, Accountability and Integrity’.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare will deliver a keynote speech on the topic, ‘For female athletes to succeed at Tokyo Olympics and beyond while the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yutaka Kikuta will talk about Japan’s preparations towards the Tokyo Olympics.

However, other experts will address issues affecting women and proffer solutions under the respective panel.

Speaking in a statement, Founder of FAME Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello said, “The technical dialogue is for us to forge a way ahead for female athletes and, to basically draft a blueprint which could be used by the sports ministry, Olympics committee, tertiary institutions and others for research, technical and educational purposes and we hope to submit the resolution once the dialogue is over.”

The event is supported by the British High Commission in Nigeria, US Embassy, Abuja, Global Sports mentoring programme by the US Department of State, and MacArthur Foundation.