From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A front line activist and a people’s democratic party leader in Kogi State, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has said given the role women have played globally in all facets of human endeavours, it is now time to promulgate a law that will encourage gender equality.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja during the occasion of the celebration of International Women’s day , Princess Adejoh said no doubt women have in recent times proved their capacities that they can excel in any human endeavours if given the opportunity even as she cited the recent election of Dr Ngozi Okonjo- iweala as the director – general of World Trade Organisation.

This year International women’s Day is with the theme-” Women in leadership achieving an equal future in a covid-19 world”

The statement reads in part:

“It is only through gender equality can the world get it right. When there is equality, a balance of equilibrium is reached which will result in peace and harmony , and as we all know that peace ultimately engenders unity and progress

“Therefore , there should be no more dilly- dally in creating gender equality in the world for any meaningful and lasting progress in any sphere of life to be achieved.

“As a woman who has suffered and seen other women suffer from the negative effects of gender inequality, I have decided to join the campaign train of gender equality.

“Our world is presently faced with the challenge of covid 19, and the role of women who have been in this fight can not be over emphasied.Engaging more women and protecting their interest from the decision table to the battle field is key to achieving quick success in this fight against covid 19.

‘Even the doubts as to whether to be vaccinated or not among the populace can easily be erased by engaging more women in the campaign, as women build trust easily and are the rallying point closest to their families

“In any war or pandamic situation, women are worst hit, given that only a tiny percentage of them are economically empowered to cater for their families in the face of the demise of the male breadwinner.

Therefore the hardship that has come upon women in the on going covid19 pandemic can not be imagined or estimated.

“The plights of women therefore should be an emergency one with the view of addressing women issues in such a way that women will be sufficiently empowered.

“And to my fellow women, it is not time to despire but to put on our whole God- given amour to face the enemy out their ravaging us in the name of gender inequality.

“The victories we have won in certain spheres of our lives should give us hope and spur us to greater achievement until victory is won completely. Good enough we are in a generation that our men folks are open to more dialogue on this gender equality matter.

Enjoy your day, more wins and God bless” the statement added