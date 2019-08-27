Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Etono Central Women Group in Biase West community of Cross River State has inaugurated a multi-million naira community guest house.

The women’s group was challenged to embark on the community project due to lack of guest houses and lodges within Etono community. Besides, the women were motivated into building the guest house, having discovered that visitors to the community were usually compelled to go to neighbouring Abia State to pass the night.

Inaugurating the project, the chairman of the fund-raising committee and former Commissioner for ICT, Onun Offu Aya, said the people of Etono Central usually generated funds through levies and dues for all their projects as well as approached some wealthy people for assistance, thus this project.

According to him, it was in the same spirit that the women approached Governor Ben Ayade, who graciously donated the sum of N1 million for the project.

Aya commended the women for always thinking of how to better their community without looking up to men to complete it for them, adding that the guest house would boost hospitality business in Etono.

The community leader of Etono Central, Chief Onun Ibitham, expressed happiness that the dreams of Etono women had been realised, just as the guest house would serve a venue for social events and thereby generate revenue for the community.

The youth leader, Mr. Monday Abba Ibitham, promised that they would protect and make good use of the guest house and ensure it was not used as a hideout for criminals. He thanked the womem for their unalloyed support during the just-concluded general election and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of developmental activities.

The national president of Etono Central Women Association, Deaconess Grace Ikika, said: “I am excited that we delivered our project. It is a dream fulfilled for our people. We also commend the governor for being a promise-keeper. We do hope the community would put the guest house into good use.