Golden Gazelle Nigeria Ltd, in conjunction with its foreign partner, Benostan SA Greece, has released a range of new products that cater to female sexual wellness.

While introducing the products at a press briefing in Lagos, Chinwe Nzimako, Chief Executive Officer, Golden Gazelle Nigeria Ltd, affirmed that they are made wholly from natural ingredients and are especially useful to a large group of women, from young female adults to middle-aged women and those already in their menopause.

According to her, “while Arousa addresses lower sexual drive, Senso V, a natural formula enriched with herbal active ingredients with high natural phytoestrogens content, addresses vaginal dryness.

“Intimate Chamomile Gel, a genital hygiene product for women in their reproductive age peak, prevents vaginal odour and balances vaginal PH levels thereby soothing effect on mild irritations and protects against minor infections,” she explained.

Other products presented at the briefing included Hymen Gel, designed to enhance vaginal tightening and firming, Sensolite Brightening Intimate Area Shampoo and Sensolite Whitening Intimate Area Cream, to be used separately or in combination for even skin tone effect around the intimate area, are reportedly effective in removing difficult dark spots in the armpit region, or on laps and knuckles.

Also unveiled are Procto Gel, and Benostan Procto Gel /Spray; while the former is for symptomatic relief of haemorrhoids (pile), the latter, enriched with Vitamins C & E, relieves itching and burning sensations due to haemorrhoids.

The products, Nzimako stressed, do not contain pharmaceutical substances, artificial colours, silicon, propylene glycol, mineral oils, ethanolamines, and parabens, neither do they contain kojic acid or hydroquinone.

Being chemicals and cortisone-free, she asserted, made them safe for use during pregnancy, she affirmed.

“As a natural formula they can be used recurrently, and as often as the problem persists, unlike other pharmaceutical products that can only be used on a limited basis due to their chemical compositions,” she noted.