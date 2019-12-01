The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy Agba, has stressed the need to involve women in the reform of the power sector.

He stated this at the weekend in Lagos while speaking at the first female Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) workshop organised by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Delivering his keynote address, he said: “I want you to know that gender and social exclusion will soon be a thing of the past. As a government, we are working to ensure that we mitigate the plight of women and promote equality and inclusiveness across all sectors. We cannot hope to reform the power sector without the skills, innovation and expertise of our women. That is why the importance of events like the one we are having today cannot be overemphasized. I therefore urge you to take charge of your future and make good use of the platform that has been established for you.”

In her remarks, Managing Director/CEO of the agency, Damilola Ogunbiyi, said the workshop was designed to facilitate the increase in leadership and development of professional women.

He explained that the initiative to assemble young women in the same room with top power sector and business professionals was to share knowledge and discuss the opportunities for women in the power industry.

The Energizing Education Programme (EEP) being implemented by the agency seeks to provide sustainable and clean power supply to 37 federal universities and seven university teaching hospitals across Nigeria.