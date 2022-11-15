By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, has made the five finalists for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 Award.

World Athletics, on Monday, confirmed the names of the top five women that made it to the final list with Amusan’s name leading the other four nominees.

According to World Athletics, emails and online voting via the World Athletics social media platforms registered a record 1.3 million votes.

The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

A three-way voting process to determine the finalists for the 2022 World Athletes of the Year was concluded on October 31 and the winner will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.