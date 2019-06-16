The Super Falcons must be proactive in their approach in order to earn a result against host nation and group leaders, France at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup tomorrow, according to Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee, Aisha Falode.

“I must commend the Super Falcons for their approach and game plan against the Koreans in Grenoble on Wednesday. They showed the stuff of a champion team with their determination and doggedness.

“However, against France on Monday in Rennes, we will need to be much more proactive and try to dictate the pace of the game.

We must study them for the first five minutes or thereabout and, then, set out our tactics on how to contain them, and also launch our own onslaughts in search of goals. It will be an interesting match, but a good result is possible for Nigeria,” Falode, who has been with the Falcons in France since the commencement of the World Cup told thenff.com from Rennes yesterday.

Nigeria has a big chance of reaching the knockout rounds of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 20 years if the Super Falcons hold their ground against the Les Bleues at the 28,000 –capacity Roazhon Park.

The Falcons put up a credible effort at the sixth edition of the Women’s World Cup in Germany in 2011, but after one-goal defeats by host nation Germany and France, their one-goal defeat of Canada proved inadequate to steer them to the second round.