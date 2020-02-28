The Federation Internationale de Football Association [FIFA] has confirmed why it has not paid 2019 Women’s World Cup prize money to Nigeria.

The Super Falcons featured in each of the past editions since its inception in 1991, but only made it to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999 last year before they were kicked out by Germany.

Despite a 3-0 defeat to the two-time world champions at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, a Round of 16 qualification means the West African nation will receive $1million as prize money.

While Goal can confirm the benefits payment, which 20 Nigerian clubs shared to a tune of $194031.57, nothing has been heard about the prize money eight months after the finals in France.

In response to Goal’s exclusive mail enquiry, FIFA further disclosed that it is in the process of completing its payment obligation to some World Cup participating countries, which included Nigeria.

“Regarding your request, as part of our long-term vision to invest into the development of women’s football at all levels, prior to last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, FIFA announced that it would more than triple the financial contribution for participating member associations in the tournament to $50 million,” Will, a member of FIFA’s media department, wrote to Goal.

“This included a 100 percent increase in prize money (compared to 2015) and the introduction of a FIFA Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme.