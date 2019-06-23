Emma Njoku

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have crashed out of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, after losing 3-0 to Germany, yesterday, in their round of 16 encounter.

The Super Falcons made it to the Round of 16 by sheer luck as one of the best losers in the group stage, but failed to the superior firepower of the German counterparts who have been their albatross at the global competition.

Contrary to coach Thomas Dennerby’s boast that his charges would take the fight to the Germans, the Super Falcons failed to come to the party as they concede two goals inside 27 minutes of the first half.

Nigeria had the first chance in the second minute, but Francisca Ordega’s shot was effectively dealt with by goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

Five minutes later, Germany’s Lina Magull tested goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, after Svenja Huth gave her a juicy pass, but the Super Falcons shot stpopper rose to the occasion.

Germany eventually scored their first goal in the 20th minute though a superb header by Alexandra Popp as she profited from Lina Magull’s well-taken corner kick. The Germans netted their second goal in the 27th minute from the penalty spot through Sara Daebritz, after reckless challenge from Evelyn Nwabuoku on Lina Magull, which also earned the Nigerian defender a yellow card.