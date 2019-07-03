The United States women’s national team has beaten England 2-1 to secure their place in the World Cup finals, moving a step closer to defending their title.

The three-time World Cup winners on Tuesday continued their fine form, having now won their last 11 matches.

The US began the game at France’s Stade de Lyon strongly, with Christen Press, on for the injured Megan Rapinoe, heading in the first goal after 10 minutes.

Ellen White pulled England level before 20 minutes had passed, but US captain Alex Morgan – looking to celebrate her 30th birthday in style – headed the defending champions back in front in the 31st minute.

England captain Steph Houghton squandered a chance to pull her team level in the 84th minute after her tame penalty was saved by US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

England’s women have now lost three straight semi-finals in major tournaments following defeat to Japan in the 2015 World Cup in Canada and the loss to the Netherlands in Euro 2017.

In his post-match interview, England coach Phil Neville was gracious in accepting defeat, wishing the US side good luck in the final and saying “they know what it takes to win football matches”.

“The aim is for us to become the best, like America. We’ve still got a bit to go, but I won’t stop until we get there,” Neville said.

For her part, US manager Jill Ellis said her team was focused on winning its fourth title, which would also be her second.