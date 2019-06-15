Super Falcons star, Rita Chikwelu is of the opinion that the midfield battle will be key to whether they win or lose their final Group A match against France at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The Kristianstad ace shone playing as a deep-lying midfielder as Nigeria registered a 2-0 win against South Korea on Wednesday, and she has admitted that the French team will be tougher opponents.

‘’It is not going to be an easy game, everybody knows that, we are going there to fight to get a point,’’ said Chikwelu to Super Falcons media team.

‘’It is going to be a physical game in midfield, we know their midfielders, likewise they know us. We are not going to give them any space to operate in the midfield. I have 100 percent confidence that we can do it.’’

Nigeria will lock horns with France at Roazhon Park in Rennes on Monday, starting from 2000 hours.