Since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has exhibited a penchant for building solid infrastructures. He has spruced up the image of the state by removing the toga of underdevelopment and enthroning super structures.

Hitherto, the state was regarded as the economic backwater of the South-East because it lacked social infrastructure and amenities.

But Umahi has changed the narrative. He has changed the perception about Ebonyi State by building modern facilities across the state.

One of the flagship projects by Umahi is the King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS), in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, which some have described as one of the most beautiful institutions in Africa.

Indeed, the institution looks like a postcard. It is a beauty to behold. The aesthetics are enthralling just as the buildings are alluring, painted in rainbow colours, laid on a vast expanse of land.

On July 6, KDUMS was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). It is the 197th university in Nigeria.

In a statement, the Ebonyi State Government said: “The King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS), Uburu, Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State, is designed as an ultra-modern 21st century state-of-the-art international medical university. The university’s central goal is for specialized manpower development in the most conducive environment in all aspects of medical specialties, with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence.

“The university is established with the vision and mission that are consistent with the Nigerian National Health Policy (NHP) and Strategy, which is targeted at achieving health for all Nigerians. The university is programmed to provide the manpower needs to address the challenge of human resources for health in line with new global realities and trends that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and emerging health issues, particularly with respect to global health challenges.

“The vision of the university is to achieve the highest form of quality manpower development for healthcare and other service delivery for all persons, irrespective of gender, race, religion and socio-economic status.

“The mission of the university is to serve mankind with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence by training highly qualified health professionals, who will work to improve health conditions, alleviate sickness, suffering and pain through the provision of high quality, efficient, cost-effective and integrated healthcare with compassion and treatment.”

However, there was the little issue of ownership of the university. There were insinuations in some quarters that the university was Umahi’s private project. But the government denied it.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, said: “Contrary to the publications and insinuations of fault-finders and mischief-makers on whether or not King David University of Medical Sciences is a private university, it must be noted that the university is a creation of the law of Ebonyi State duly passed by the state House of Assembly and assented to by Governor David Umahi, and it has a status of a public school with provisions on establishment, composition, and management.”

Furthermore, Orji explained that the processes of project conceptualisation, execution, establishment, approval of takeoff by the NUC and the naming of King David University of Medical Sciences after the governor by the House of Assembly were strictly in compliance with due process, principles of transparency, citizen participation and in accord with the university’s core values for excellence and godliness.

According to him, the House of Assembly, through necessary legislative processes, passed Law No. 006 2021 giving effect to the establishment of the university designed to be a beacon of hope for the advancement of learning and enhancement of healthcare delivery in the state, Nigeria and the African continent.

“Just like every other school named after notable personalities in honour of their contributions to the development of the society, the House of Assembly has deemed it fit to give honour to whom honour is due, by naming the ultra-modern 21st century state -of-the-art international medical university after the vision-packed governor of Ebonyi State, whose brainchild gave effect to the concept now celebrated by all,” Orji said.

Courses to be offered in the university include Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Health Policy and Health Systems, Hospital Administration, Dentistry, Optometry, Human Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology/Parasitology, Biomedical Engineering, Public Health, Human Nutrition/Dietetics, Radiography/Radiation Sciences, Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Industrial Physics/Astronomy, Industrial Mathematics/Statistics, Industrial Chemistry, Applied Biology/Biotechnology and Computer Science.

The major centres/units of the teaching hospital include maternal and child care centre, cancer treatment/oncology centre, eye centre, dialysis centre, laboratory unit, radiology unit, operating theatres and suits, as well as kidney and liver transplantation unit, among others.

