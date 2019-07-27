Gives Relief from Acid Reflux (GERD)

Parsley has been used as a natural remedy for acid reflux since it settles the stomach and aids in digestion.

Boosts immunity

The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in parsley are helpful for strengthening immunity. Vitamins such as vitamin C, A, K, folate, and niacin, each act on different aspects of the immune system. Vitamin A acts directly on lymphocytes or white blood cells, thereby increasing their effect. The chlorophyll contained in it has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties as well. Studies have also shown that the herb contains antioxidant properties and antibacterial properties, making it an ideal source for various home remedies.

Improves brain health

Apigenin, a potent flavone in parsley, improves neuron formation and enhances brain functions such as memory and learning. This plant compound is being researched for its ability to help against neurodegenerative diseases like schizophrenia, depression, Alzheimer, and Parkinson’s disease. The herbal extract is known to increase cognitive performance as well as improve alertness and memory.

Parsley also appears to have a protective effect on brain function as it was found to protect mitochondria in the brain from oxidative damage. A research study in 2009 found that parsley leaf extract had a protective effect on the mitochondria function.

Antibacterial & antifungal properties

Parsley has enzymes that are antibacterial and antifungal in nature. It has an inhibitory effect against the bacterium Staphylococcus Aureus, which can cause boils, skin infections, cellulitis, and severe conditions like pneumonia and meningitis.

Pain relief

Parsley has high levels of Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and beta-carotene, which heals bruises and reduces pain. For a home-made remedy for bruises, you can crush the fresh leaves, spread it over the afflicted area, and secure the salve with a bandage. Also, lactating women use herbal leaves as a poultice to reduce breast tenderness. The herb also helps reduce joint pain, fatigue, and has the ability to soften stiff muscles, because of the presence of a potent antioxidant, quercetin. It is especially good for people suffering from arthritis and joint problems. You can also use parsley juice to relieve toothaches and earaches.

Relieves symptoms of anemia

The high concentration of iron in parsley helps treat anemia, which is caused by iron deficiency. Vitamin C in the herb aids in better absorption of iron. People who have a hard time taking iron supplements are often told to have parsley juice or tea.

Helps eliminate bad breath

Chewing a few sprigs of parsley helps fight bad breath or halitosis. The herb’s fresh flavour and high chlorophyll content help freshen the breath temporarily. This is probably why it has been used, since ancient times, as a natural mouth freshener.

Heart health

Parsley is abundant in flavone antioxidants, which can reduce oxidative stress, thus boost cardiovascular health. This herb also contains high levels of vitamin B and folic acid that prevents the thickening of artery walls. Also, potassium in the herb lowers blood pressure, which helps prevent heart diseases and strokes.

Balances hormones

Parsley helps to improve the hormonal balance in women, enhances their libido, and boosts the secretion of the estrogen hormone. Intake of the herb helps balance hormonal disorders like premenstrual syndrome, menopause, or delayed menstruation cycle. Furthermore, parsley tea helps reduce menstrual cramps and discomfort.

