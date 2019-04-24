Romanus Ugwu

They could rightly be mistaken for effigies and or scarecrows while in action. They look motionless and even lifeless in appearance. But in reality, they are responsible young men eking out a living with mascot trade that thrives in disguising one’s real identity.

They have gradually become an important part of sports and entertainment. Sometimes they are hired yet at other times; they come all by themselves to the event. Their mission is ostensibly commercial oriented and putting smiles on faces of their admirers.

In sports, they are used as comic relief to ease the usually turbo-charged atmosphere and tension-soaked situation associated with matches.

That is the world of the mascots. It has now become a viable trade bringing fame and fortune to the operators. It has not only sustained their families, but has also taken them on voyage to Europe and America among others. They are closer to the major actors, players and other stakeholders even more than their families.

The umbrella body under the auspices of Mascot Displayers Association of Nigeria (MDAN) may have existed for two decades now, but it is certainly not an all comers’ affairs. They have rules and regulations, stipulating mode of membership that is usually not free of charge.

Regrettably, they have standing gender insensitive rule that placed permanent restriction on female membership. Laughable as the reason might be, the breasts, which will disfigure the natural appearance of mascot, is the reason for the gender restriction.

Corporate existence

Just like every organised body, the operation of mascot is not only regulated but also registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) 20 years ago. President, MDAN, Gbenga Fapetu, said: “We have operated under this umbrella for the past 20 years now. Since then, we have diversified into all areas of sports and even entertainment. The level of acceptability has not hit the roof because the association has been facing financial challenges.

“From time to time, we do get sponsors to help us attend big tournaments outside the shores of this country. Companies, state governors and some stakeholders in sports and entertainment do support us even though in most cases they are not sufficient for our over 250 members across the country.”

Mode of admission

Joining the organisation requires some financial commitment. Apart from undergoing thorough screening process to ascertain the credibility of the intending members, they must also make a commitment of a non-refundable token of N5000.

Fapetu said: “For now, membership is open to everybody. We have over 250 members right now. We need more members to enable us showcase to the world the Nigerian brand. However, members wishing to join us will have to make a sacrifice of N5000 as entry fee.

“I want to encourage as many as possible to register with us and it cost only N5000 to do so. They are also required to pay N10,000 to buy the costume including the paint.”

Making a living out of mascot

Asked if mascot is all about show of love for the country with the green white painting without anything rewarding, he said: “I am of course, surviving through mascot. But it would have been better if we had overcome the major challenge of lack of sponsor from companies which would have made it more lucrative for us to take care of ourselves and our families. We also need money to rebrand the organisation, change our costume and buy the make-ups.”

The Lagos coordinator of the organisation, Adekunle Shittu, told Daily Sun in Abuja: “Being a member of this organisation has taken me to almost every part of the globe. I have travelled to many European and American countries like Russia, Brazil, many African countries like South Africa, Rwanda, and among others. I just returned from Russia, almost one year after the World Cup. I stayed behind to see what is happening in Europe.

“We joined the teams to every part of the globe to provide support but such has been largely individual efforts. We have continued to make our presence felt in every part of this country including at league matches and events outside the scope of sports. The level of acceptability by Nigerians at home and in diaspora has been high. People appreciate us dressed this way.”

The spokesperson of the organisation, Muyiwa Joseph Fapetu, said: “I have achieved so much being a member of this organisation. It has also taken me to many places. I have been to Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Mali, Cameroon, Ghana and many other countries. I never felt like staying behind in any of those countries because I love what I am doing. It is always a thing of joy supporting my country as a mascot.

“It is so good that it did not take me time to convince my wife to marry me. I just displayed my pictures to her and she did not hesitate to accept my hands in marriage. My elder brother played football for this country and I even had opportunity to follow his footstep but I told them there is need to diversify. I love the job and I won’t hesitate to introduce my children into it. Mascot is an international career capable of sustaining anybody who focused on it.

“Most of us are married and our wives and children are happy seeing us engage in this kind of career. My wife has no other option than to accept me that way because this is what I am doing before I got married to her. She agreed to married because she saw me as a mascot.

“While toasting her, I told her what I do for a living and she was excited to marry me. We have been together for the past five years and I can tell you for free that it has even been a thing of joy to our wives watching us on television anytime we perform at major tournaments outside the shores of this country.

“Whatever might have been the feeling of my family is immaterial to me compare to the feeling I have whenever I put on the white-green Nigeria colour costume. It has brought fame and fortune to me. It also gives me joy doing it for my country not for my sake and certainly not entirely for commercial reasons.

“What can be compared to our closeness to the players and the big actors in the sports industry? We know and practically relate with them freely. They understand our contribution to the game and how much of comic relief we bring into the usually tension-soaked matches.”

For Shittu; “My wife should count herself lucky to marry a man she sees on international and local television channels at big tournaments. While toasting her, I told her what I do and she gladly accepted to marry me.”

Training for perfection

It takes meticulous planning for a mascot to come out appealing to the public. So much go into the packaging, ranging from applying a coating called chemical powder to the costuming and training for an appealing display among others.

Shittu: “Being a mascot requires a lot of training and skill. We choreograph the standing style, the movement, the type of posing to adopt, the painting of the make-up we wear and the best costume to fit every event. Certainly, so many things go into mascot displaying to attract the attention and achieve the targeted purpose.

“To dress ourselves, we spent so much to buy varieties of costumes. We need more costumes for variations, but there is no financial support from the government and sports administrators.

“The good thing is that the painting does not affect the skin. We use chemical powder to do the painting and luckily for us, it does not take anything to remove it from our bodies.

“We started with ordinary paint before graduating to this chemical powder we use now. What is pleasant is that this chemical powder even makes our skin to shine without any side effect on us regardless of the duration of time we wear it.”

MDAN spokesperson said reason for rejecting women being members has to do with their natural appearance: “We don’t allow women to join us because their breasts will disfigure the costume and defeat the aim we want to achieve. Many of them have made efforts to join us but we refused because mascot in our consideration is supposed to be bare-chested. By the way, in all the countries we have travelled, we have never seen a female mascot.”

Quitting the career

“Going by my plans, I am thinking of retiring from this job in the next 10 years. But even if I quit, I am not planning to be far from the organisation and the sports family because of the love I have for the game.”