Awka Wonderland has unveiled the biggest amusement/theme park in the South-East. Located in the Agu Awka industrial layout (along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by the old road), opposite MOPOL base Awka, the magnificent Awka Wonderland features many attractions that have never been seen before in Anambra.

It is a tourist destination and relaxation centre suitable for families and fun seekers of all ages. Its stunning capacity can accomodate large crowds for indoor and outdoor events at night or day, with two event tents of over 1,500-person capacity, fully air conditioned.

The features include: luxury hotels, amusement parks, indoor games, jumping castles, mini zoo, supermarkets, gym with sauna and steam bath, bush bar, restaurants, cinema and swimming pools, among others. Awka Wonderland is a paradise away from home.