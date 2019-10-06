Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Teachers in Akwa Ibom State have issued a warning to the state government that they, especially their younger colleagues would no longer tolerate the current humiliating treatment they were being given, if they are expecting to continue in the teaching profession.

The state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Etim Ukpong who issued the warning during the celebration of the 2019 World Teachers’ Day with the theme: “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession,” in Uyo explained that young professional teachers would not accept the current debilitating situation where top government officials and those who matter fall over themselves trying to be counted at other professional associations’ function.

“But they feel demeaned or insulted to be invited to teachers’ programmes to the point that request for financial assistance would be weighed till even Avery, the scales makers of years of yore would be wondering in his grave if is the same god that made others that also made teachers. Yet everyone wants the teacher to achieve quality results.

“The young professional teacher may not tolerate such humiliating treatments; and the future may not be better than it is today. And the truth must be told, government‘s negative attitude towards the teachers has largely been responsible for society’s lack of respect for the teacher,” Ukpong said.

To attract young professionals to the teaching profession, the NUT boss asked government to evolve a positive attitude towards, in particular, public school teachers for the society to accord them due respect.

In the new spirit of education in the state, Ukpong reminded government to address issues such as clearing outstanding arrears to teachers such as 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 leave grants, promotion arrears of 2011 till date, 7.5% contributory pensions refund to teachers in primary and secondary schools, and delays in the release of teachers’ promotions, among others.

Gov. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, who was represented on the occasion by the head of civil service in the state, Mr Effiong Essien, said his administration would continue to prioritise the development of education and welfare of teachers in his completion agenda because of the cardinal role of education in the development of any system.

The governor said the renovation and equipping of educational facilities, building of model schools, free and compulsory education, payment of examination fees for students, the recruitment of more teachers to bridge teacher-students ratio and the recently held education summit were part of government’s effort at repositioning the education sector in the state.

He also mentioned the payment of subvention, salary, pensions and other entitlements, release of the 2017/2018 promotions, as well as the on-going efforts at clearing the backlog of gratuities as a clear demonstration of his sincere concern for the welfare of his workforce.

Emmanuel who described the teaching profession as the mother of all professions, commended teachers for their sacrifice and assured that government was working hard to address other outstanding issues in the sector.

He charged them not to relent in their dedication and mentoring of the young teachers and wished them a happy and rewarding celebration.

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Nse Essien, represented by the Director, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Mrs. Mercy Edet, described teachers as destiny moulders and commended them for their pivotal role in shaping society and the citizens.

The commissioner thanked the governor for investing in the development of the education sector. He assured the teachers that the education sector, under his watch, would continue to receive prompt attention.