Joe Apu

It is certain now that Elizabeth Balogun will debut for Nigeria’s D’Tigress in their 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, following her release by her school Louisville.

Babs Ogunade, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Vice President, who confirmed this, said that the guard has been cleared to participate in next month’s Women Olympic Qualifying Tournament billed for Serbia, February 6-9, 2020.

Prior to her release, Ogunade said that the federation made several efforts in the past to secure her release, including contacting her father, Mark Balogun, for his intervention.

According to him, D’ Tigress head coach, Otis Hughley Jr. had to speak to her coach, Jeff Walz, in Louisville before she was released for the qualifying tournament. The former Georgia Tech University guard, who was not released for the pre-Olympic qualifiers in Maputo, has been handed yet another opportunity to be part of the team in February.