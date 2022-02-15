From Uche Usim, Abuja

Succour is on the horizon for road transporters as rehabilitation and expansion work has commenced on the Lagos-Badagry-Seme border expressway, the Zaria-Funtua road and the Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road. These roads are part of the 21 others financed by the national oil company under the Federal Government’s road infrastructure tax credit scheme.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on its Facebook page.

The repair works have been adjudged as timely by truck owners, who had threatened to down tools if contractors were not mobilised to site.

Before now, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) alleged unscrupulous moves by state governments, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing officials and desperate politicians to deplete the N621 billion earmarked for reconstruction of 21 critical roads across the country.

According to NUPENG, the aforementioned are already dipping their hands into the fund and diverting them to roads already budgeted for and done since last year.

The President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, stated that the union had started mobilising its members for the resumption of the suspended strike over the move.

Claiming to have facts and figures to prove its case, NUPENG vowed that it would not be cowed into allowing the N621 billion go the same way other budgeted funds had gone.