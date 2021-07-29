From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday charged his commissioners to promote unity in their utterances and actions, and eschew mutual suspicion.

The governor advised them to avoid issues that would breed distrust, exclusion and resentment among the people, especially as his administration enters it’s critical stage.

He gave the charge in Asaba while swearing-in 11 commissioners. The governor had on July 1, swore-in 18 commissioners.

Okowa congratulated the new appointees, saying their appointment was based on merit.

“With today’s swearing-in, we have concluded the process of reconstituting the State Executive Council that was dissolved a little over two months ago.

“With two more female commissioners, the State Executive Council now has a total of seven women, further extending the frontiers of female representation in this government.

“Clearly, Delta State is breaking new grounds in this regard. To all the commissioners, it is my hope that you will justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with this appointment,” Okowa said.

He stated that his administration had made significant breakthroughs in its quest to build a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of Prosperity, Peace and Progress.

Okowa averred that his administration had successfully anchored the entrepreneurship development programmes with over 100,000 youths being empowered to become self-employed and employers of labour.

The governor urged the commissioners to brace up and work towards achieving the administration’s set targets within the remaining period of his term in office.

“With less than two years to the terminal date of this administration, every remaining minute counts as we strive to deliver on our goals and promises to the good people of Delta State.

“From our novel entrepreneurship development programmes to the massive infrastructure investment in the State, especially in the riverside communities, we have sustained our efforts to leave a legacy of a strong, united and prosperous state.

“And, these efforts are being acknowledged by those who understand what development is all about,” he said.

He told the people that his administration still had more grounds to cover in tackling the problems of youth unemployment, widespread poverty and social cohesion, saying “it is going to take all of us talking together, planning together and working together to change the current narrative in many of our communities.

“As you commence your stewardship today, I want to leave you with some leadership principles that are vital to your success.

“You must make it a priority to align yourself and your ideas to the key policy thrusts of this administration.

“An idea may be good in and of itself, but may not be very relevant to the focus of this administration. Hence, it is imperative that as commissioners, you are constantly in tune with the direction we are headed in order to make a quick success of your work.”

Okowa urged the commissioners to promote unity in the diversity in the state and to work towards peaceful coexistence in the state.

According to him, as commissioners, you must promote diversity in your utterances and actions; it is important that you develop a work environment devoid of mutual suspicion, distrust, exclusion and resentment.

“This administration is passionate in the belief that the stability, peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the State depends on our ability to run an all-inclusive government.

“Hence, you must be good ambassadors of this administration by ensuring that your work environment is such that empowers people to be free to express themselves, contribute meaningfully and maximise their potential.

“In short, one that gives them a sense of belonging and a healthy sel…

