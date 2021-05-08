From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that he believes in one Nigeria and therefore

urged Nigerians to continue to coexist peacefully.

Also, the Governor enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for the continuous unity and peace of the nation.

Akeredolu who said Nigeria’s unity is her strength, charged the people to continue to work for the progress of the country, adding that irrespective of ethnic backgrounds, Nigerians are one.

The Governor spoke at the 52nd Ascension of Mount Horeb of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (Worldwide) held at the Church Galilee, Ilorin-Ibadan expressway, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

While noting that the country is very important to all, the Governor urged the congregation to pray for peace and tranquility in the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde quoted the Governor as saying that “Our country is very important to us. I believe our unity is our strength. It is important that those of us on this holy ground pray for our nation. Let’s pray to God to allow peace reign in our land. All these problems of banditry and kidnappings should end. Let us seek the face of God.”

“There is nothing that is beyond prayers. Our God is powerful. Let us toe the path of God. Obey Him and serve him. He does communicate with us if our heart is pure,” he said.

He commended the Church for conducting its programmes in various languages being spoken in the country, saying it is a reflection of the fact that Nigerians are one.