After the completion of all necessary underground work, the laying of the tartan track at Stephen Keshi stadium has begun in readiness for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival.

The 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 will be held from November 28 to December 10 as scheduled.

A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) revealed yesterday that all necessary underground work to solidify the tartan track had been done.

“The tartan track actually arrived in Asaba last week. The contractors have been working both day and night to ensure the underground work is completed. Now, they are done with the priming and the laying of the tartan track has commenced. I am sure the work will be completed before the end of this week.

“Those working in the indoor sports hall are doing a good job. They have increased the workforce and I am positive everything will be ready for the athletes to showcase their talent from November 28 to December 10,” the LOC official said yesterday.

Recall that the Sports ministry Chief Sunday Dare and members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) recently took a tour of the facilities for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival during a joint Technical meeting in Asaba. Dare said he was highly impressed with the level of work done by the various contractors.