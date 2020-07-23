Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has expressed happiness at the pace of work on the 270 kilometre superhighway linking the state with northern Nigeria.

Ayade, however, renewed his call for the Federal Government’s support for the project, lamenting that the state was left to shoulder the project alone.

The governor enumerated the economic importance of the superhighway and Bakassi deep seaport and concluded that the two projects, when completed, would lift Nigeria out of economic doldrums.

Governor Ayade, who spoke to newsmen while inspecting the progress of work at the Bekwara axis of the superhighway in Northern Cross River, disclosed that earth work has already been completed in a major part of the six-lane highway.

“We have over 270km stretching from the beginning of Cross River boundary with Benue State up to the Bakassi deep seaport on a six lane superhighway. The good news is that earth work has already been completed in a major part of the superhighway in readiness for stone-based and then asphalting.

“Behind me you can see how much we have done on the superhighway. I am still in a state of shock how a country like Nigeria cannot understand the depth, the value that the superhighway will bring to this country,” the governor said.

The economic importance of the superhighway, he said, has made the project imperative.