Civil servants in Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, resumed duties on Thursday after observing public holidays to celebrate Christmas and New year.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government declared Dec. 25 and Dec.26 2019 and Jan. 1 as public holidays, to enable workers celebrate the season.

NAN correspondent, who monitored work resumption at Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje Area Councils, reports that there was however low activities at the council secretariats as many workers had not resumed.

The few workers around were seen cleaning their offices, some exchanging greetings while most offices were empty and some officers of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were also seen at their duty post.

Mr Timothy Daniel, a civil servant in Abaji Area Council, told NAN that workers often find it difficult to resume fully immediately after public holidays.

According to him, many of the workers must have traveled for the holiday and are still on their way back.

Mrs Sarah Kaka, who owns a restaurant at Kwali Area Council Secretariat, said that business was poor due to low turnout of workers but hoped that activities would pick up normally by next week.

At the Abuja University Teaching Hospital (AUTH), Gwagwalada Passport Office of Nigerian Immigration Service, some government establishments in the area opened for work.

Similarly, commercial banks in the area councils visited were opened for business with customers patronising them for transactions.

Mr Abram Gado, a staff of Kuje Area Council, said the holiday afforded him time to stay with his family to enjoy the celebration.

Gado said the celebration was interesting and thanked God for life and protection to his family.

Mr Joseph Gaji, another Kuje council worker, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for implementing the new National Minimum Wage, adding that it was a step in the right direction.

“This is clear indication that government has the workers’ interest at heart and we also demand that prices of goods are not increased,” he said. (NAN)