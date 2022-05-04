Government workers in Osogbo, Osun, on Wednesday, returned to work after observing Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to celebrate the Eid-el-fitr and the Workers’ Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that commercial banks and other private businesses that closed for the holidays have also reopened for operation.

Workers at the state secretariat, Abere, and the Osogbo Local Government secretariat were seen at their duty posts while some others were just resuming at 8:00 a.m. when NAN correspondent visited the secretariats.

Civil servants at the Federal Secretariat and other government establishments in the state have equally returned to their duty stations.

At the Osun House of Assembly, workers had also resumed in their offices with the expectation of holding a plenary later in the day.

A local government worker, Mr Gbadebo Ajadi, told NAN that he was grateful to God for granting him and others the opportunity to witness another Eid-el-fitr celebration.

“We thank God for the gift of life and for witnessing another Sallah celebration.

“We are also grateful to the government for giving us the holiday to celebrate it and for the timely payment of salary. We say Alhamdulillah.

“Most importantly, the teaching and lessons of the Ramadan must continue with holiness and godliness as Allah demands from us. We must continue life with the spirit of the Ramadan.” Ajadi said.

NAN reports that the Federal Government, on Thursday, declared Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 as public holidays to celebrate the Eid-el-fitr and Workers’ Day in the country. (NAN)