James Ojo, Abuja

Companies in the construction and manufacturing sector of the economy have been tasked to improve on the safety and health of their workers for better output.

This charge was made by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), on the occasion marking this year international day of safety and health at work.

Before kick start a road show to sensitise the public on the need to promote work and health safety, the Head of Health and Safety Department of NSITF, Dr Kelly Nwagha, said that past records showed that the Construction and Manufacturing sectors had an unenviable records of preventable work accidents in the country.

He noted that most intervention by the Fund on victims of accidents and death resulting from work are from the sector and called on the companies to apply factors that influence the dynamics of safety and health, bearing in mind the various benefits that it will being back to the companies.

Besides, he urged them to apply technology, demographics, sustainable development, climate change and even changes in work organisations to sustain gains made so far in the field of Occupational Safety and Health.

Dr Nwagha added that the future of work depends largely on the benefits of OSH as it would lead to less accidents and diseases, improved staff morale, increased productivity, reduced accident costs, improved company image and meeting legal obligations among others.

NSITF therefore charged employers and employees to intensify efforts at improving safety and health at work by considering factors that influence the dynamics of safety and health, bearing in mind the various benefits that effective OSH brings to the employees, employers and government.

The campaign team later moved to strategic locations like markets, popular road interchange to preach safety at work with banners and leaflets.