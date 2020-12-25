From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged elected officials to work hard to justify the trust and confidence of the people who voted them into power.

He told the government that the gap between the rich and the poor is unbelievably widening daily, hence, the need to urgently map out strategies to close the gap.

He said that millions are sick and dying of hunger, in addition to worrisome COVID-19 pandemic and other preventable illnesses, in a world richly endowed with great human and natural resources.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Christmas message, said “Nigeria needs to hear good news again in a year that will soon leave behind deep, ugly scars on the psyche of both citizens and the nation. In it, our country quickly transited from one major crisis to another, making 2020 a year never to be forgotten in a hurry. As a remedy to our precarious situation, we too, both as individuals and as a nation must search for God, hasten to Him with eagerness, and in the quiet times of prayer understand a need for conversion and return to Christ.”