By Christopher Oji

Enugu Fairness and Transparency Agenda (EFATA) has called on the opposition parties in the state to do away with the past negative traits that have worked against them in the past and work together to rescue the state from the chokehold of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a media parley in Enugu at the weekend, EFATA’s Organising Secretary, Isaiah Chukwu, noted that the coming 2023 governorship election provides a glorious opportunity to kick out PDP from power because the masses are already tired of the hardship, underdevelopment and godfatherism antics that the party has brought to bear on the state over the past 23 years of misrule.

He observed it is gratifying that leading clerics, women and youths from the three senatorial zones are beginning to come out to voice their rejection of the ruling party’s idea of cult leadership culture which benefits their caucus by keeping power circulating among their cronies while leaving the citizens worse off on most, if not all, socio-economic indices.

While describing 2023 as critical to the future wellbeing of Enugu State, Chukwu said there can be no better time to provide the people an alternative platform to voice their displeasure against the ruling PDP than now.

Reviewing the recently concluded local government elections in the state, the EFATA points man praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for acting the part of the people’s advocates well.

He singled out APGA, especially for fielding candidates in the local government areas, thereby helping to puncture the PDP claim that Enugu is a one-party state.