From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Nigerians have been urged to believe in the promises of God and work towards making the country great.

Bishop Sunday Adewole of the Saint Barnaba’s Cathedral (Anglican Communion) made the call in his Christmas message to the congregation in Ilorin, Kwara state.

He appealed to Nigerians to take solace in God and remain hopeful for positive change in the country.

According to him, every individual has contributed to the challenges bedeviling the nation.

The clergyman advised the followers to remain sincere and faithful to the leadership to change things for the better.

He urged those serving God openly and commiting sins secretly to desist from the act.

Bishop Adewole also advised those perpetrating evils to repent and do the right thing.