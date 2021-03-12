From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged the National Executives of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN to channel their energy towards issues that will promote interfaith harmony, peace and unity of Nigeria.

Rev. Pam in a statement on Friday after granting audience to the newly elected National Executives of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN said peace and unity of Nigeria cannot be negotiated.

Rev. Pam, who double as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria,(CAN) in 19 Northern states and FCT, admonished the youth to be solution providers and explore peaceful ways of resolving issues.

He advised them to shun anything that would not unite Nigeria as a country. “Whatever that will disunite us we will make sure it is stopped and dwel more on issues that will promote interfaith harmony in the country.”

Rev. Pam cautioned the youth against hate speech and urged them to be circumspect with what they speak, adding that “be leaders of reputation and be careful of the words you speak”.

Rev Pam commended YOWICAN for their proposed National Youth Peace Summit with their Muslim counterparts and assured them of his support of any initiative that would promote inter faith harmony.

National President of YOWICAN, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere said the Executive Secretary of NCPC is a mentor, a nationalist who have the interest of the youth at heart.

He commended Rev. Pam for his peace building initiatives across the country, especially his peace Summit in Southern Kaduna which he said ” yielded positive result”

The YOWICAN National President solicited the assistance and support of the NCPC boss to move the association further and promote interfaith harmony between Christian and Muslim youths in the country.