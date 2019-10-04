Magnus Eze, Enugu

Contrary to claims by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) work is yet to begin at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, six weeks after its shut down for repairs of the runway.

Daily Sun gathered that the delay might not be unconnected with paucity of funds.

Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi while in his address during the commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, in Abakaliki, last Tuesday, disclosed that the Governors were seeking special funding for the project.

“Let me assure Ebonyi people and indeed, the entire South East people that the closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is for the safety of our people.

“Already as the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, I had gone to do a meeting with Mr President one-on-one. And we have agreed on modalities for quick execution and of course, comprehensive overhaul of that airport.

“We are seeking for special funding for the project and as I travel with him tomorrow (Wednesday), I will also review with Mr President how far we have gone in the release of the funds for the quick completion of that project,” he stated.

The airport was closed August 24 2019 with the promise that renovation work for the dilapidated three-kilometre runway will commence immediately.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika at a meeting with the South East Governors and other stakeholders shortly before the shutdown assured that the facility would be ready for use during Christmas.